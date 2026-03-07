March 04, 2026

30-0!!: Miami RedHawks men's basketball team sits at 30-0 with one regular season game left! Will they complete the season undefeated? Will they win the MAC tournament? Should they get an at-large bid to March Madness if they don't? Auburn's coach's dad shockingly say no! Miami's AD says he's a nepotistic clown! Who's correct? This humble Miami alum has thoughts.
posted by tahoemoj to basketball at 04:38 PM - 4 comments
I like how the article says "season-opening (30 game) winning streak".
Dude, Selection Sunday is next weekend. They had a season-opening 10 game winning streak.
Then just kept cranking. Put 'em in the St. John's bracket so they can make a name for themselves by shutting down the opera in the first act.
posted by beaverboard at 09:46 PM on March 05, 2026
Pearl's assertion that a .500 Auburn team would be more deserving than a 1-loss Miami team was patently absurd, but the ensuing debate has brought a lot of attention to a wonderful school on a beautiful campus that most people weren't aware of. I am absolutely loving the publicity that Miami is getting these days (I don't remember so many eyes being on Oxford, OH, even back in the days of Ben Roethlisberger). First, the video of the men's hockey gold medal celebration at Brick Street, among the nation's top ranked college bars, went viral. Now Wally Szczerbiak is back in Oxford grabbing bagels from the Bagel & Deli for his CBS Sports comrades.
This year's team seems special. I sure hope they can keep it rolling and shut some doubters up.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:01 PM on March 06, 2026
Miami 's perfect regular season is more than enough: RedHawks are an NCAA Tournament lock after win vs. Ohio
posted by NoMich at 09:51 AM on March 07, 2026
Read an article on this in T.A. yesterday.
Even if they lose 1st round of the MAC, I think they have to be in.
Up 31, Down 1?
I don't care who you played, you won.
Much rather them than an 8th-9th team from the SEC or another power conference.
posted by tommybiden at 03:53 PM on March 05, 2026