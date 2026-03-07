March 04, 2026

30-0!!: Miami RedHawks men's basketball team sits at 30-0 with one regular season game left! Will they complete the season undefeated? Will they win the MAC tournament? Should they get an at-large bid to March Madness if they don't? Auburn's coach's dad shockingly say no! Miami's AD says he's a nepotistic clown! Who's correct? This humble Miami alum has thoughts.

posted by tahoemoj to basketball at 04:38 PM - 4 comments