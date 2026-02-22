February 22, 2026

Sheffield Wednesday Earliest Relegation in EFL History: Sheffield Wednesday became the first team in the history of the English Football League to be relegated in February after a loss to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday. The Owls were hit with 18 points in penalties and transfer embargoes because their former owner let player wages and taxes go unpaid. They're still waiting to emerge from administration with a new owner.

posted by rcade to soccer at 11:43 AM - 1 comment