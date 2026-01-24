January 22, 2026

Tim Kurkjian predicts MLB work stoppage is coming: The signing of Kyle Tucker by the Los Angeles Dodgers may have been the final straw for many on the path towards a work stoppage in Major League Baseball...Tucker is yet another free agent that the Dodgers were able to sign to a nine-figure deal, furthering the divide between the haves and the have-nots in the sport. And while the Dodgers are in their own stratosphere of spending, even compared to heavy hitters like the Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox, the gap to the bottom half of the Major Leagues in payroll is becoming astronomical. The Dodgers will pay more in luxury tax in 2026 than 11 MLB teams will spend on their entire roster.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 08:34 AM - 1 comment