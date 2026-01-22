Cheating in ski jumping: Pablo Torre finds out about cheating in ski jumping.
posted by NoMich to olympics at 08:54 AM - 2 comments
I now know far more than I really need to about ski jumping. Still, it was a most interesting and enjoyable half hour or so. I have some knowledge of the relationship of lift and drag from my former life as an engineer building weird electronic systems designed to keep things from knocking your aircraft out of the sky. The way that the mechanism for increasing lift was developed reflects to some extent the years-long development of the wing geometry on supersonic aircraft. More lift, less drag, and better control of the air flow. I did not know that FIS had such strict control over the suit, and the mechanism used to measure and enforce it was quite interesting. Many thanks for posting this, NoMich.
posted by Howard_T at 02:54 PM on January 21, 2026
Team USA could use your expertise. Also, I have yet to see a Pablo Torre video on Youtube not worth watching.
posted by NoMich at 05:21 PM on January 21, 2026
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2026 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
I now know far more than I really need to about ski jumping. Still, it was a most interesting and enjoyable half hour or so. I have some knowledge of the relationship of lift and drag from my former life as an engineer building weird electronic systems designed to keep things from knocking your aircraft out of the sky. The way that the mechanism for increasing lift was developed reflects to some extent the years-long development of the wing geometry on supersonic aircraft. More lift, less drag, and better control of the air flow. I did not know that FIS had such strict control over the suit, and the mechanism used to measure and enforce it was quite interesting. Many thanks for posting this, NoMich.
posted by Howard_T at 02:54 PM on January 21, 2026