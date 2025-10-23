O(htani vs) Canada!: Toronto Blue Jays’ win over Mariners clinches spot in World Series. Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Blue Jays in the World Series
As a Day 1 Blue Jays fan, wow, just, wow.
Seattle are 'our' expansion cousins. I don't think there's any serious animosity between the fanbases, with the possible exception of when Toronto visits every year and Blue Jays fans flood into T-Mobile Park. It was a whale of a series, could easily have gone the other way. Watching Sportsnet this morning, Los Angeles is -210 to win the series, Toronto +175
posted by tommybiden at 11:09 AM on October 21, 2025
I was torn but really wanted to see the Mariners make their first WS.
But now I'm all for the Jays. Among other things, I hope they win so they can be received at Parliament Hill instead of the White House.
Although if it had been Dodgers - Mariners, there was a guarantee that either team having a victory parade would cause ICE and federalized troops an untold amount of well deserved anxiety.
posted by beaverboard at 04:37 PM on October 21, 2025
On a Seattle linguistic note, isn't it great that a company started by two young men was named Micro and Soft, and that a stadium whose naming rights are owned by a seller of handheld devices was built by a contractor called The Erection Company.
posted by beaverboard at 04:46 PM on October 21, 2025
Although if it had been Dodgers - Mariners, there was a guarantee that either team having a victory parade would cause ICE and federalized troops an untold amount of well deserved anxiety.
In Canada we have NICE agents.
posted by tommybiden at 09:53 AM on October 22, 2025
Y'all are the best.
posted by beaverboard at 07:36 PM on October 22, 2025
I was kinda pulling for Seattle to make their first ever World Series appearance, but at the same time, I'm pretty excited to see Vladdy Jr v Ohtani.
posted by NoMich at 08:38 AM on October 21, 2025