O(htani vs) Canada!: Toronto Blue Jays’ win over Mariners clinches spot in World Series. Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Blue Jays in the World Series

posted by NoMich to baseball at 08:37 AM - 6 comments

I was kinda pulling for Seattle to make their first ever World Series appearance, but at the same time, I'm pretty excited to see Vladdy Jr v Ohtani.

posted by NoMich at 08:38 AM on October 21, 2025

As a Day 1 Blue Jays fan, wow, just, wow.

Seattle are 'our' expansion cousins. I don't think there's any serious animosity between the fanbases, with the possible exception of when Toronto visits every year and Blue Jays fans flood into T-Mobile Park. It was a whale of a series, could easily have gone the other way. Watching Sportsnet this morning, Los Angeles is -210 to win the series, Toronto +175

posted by tommybiden at 11:09 AM on October 21, 2025

I was torn but really wanted to see the Mariners make their first WS.

But now I'm all for the Jays. Among other things, I hope they win so they can be received at Parliament Hill instead of the White House.

Although if it had been Dodgers - Mariners, there was a guarantee that either team having a victory parade would cause ICE and federalized troops an untold amount of well deserved anxiety.

posted by beaverboard at 04:37 PM on October 21, 2025

On a Seattle linguistic note, isn't it great that a company started by two young men was named Micro and Soft, and that a stadium whose naming rights are owned by a seller of handheld devices was built by a contractor called The Erection Company.

posted by beaverboard at 04:46 PM on October 21, 2025

In Canada we have NICE agents.

posted by tommybiden at 09:53 AM on October 22, 2025

Y'all are the best.

posted by beaverboard at 07:36 PM on October 22, 2025

