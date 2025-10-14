October 12, 2025

Oldest Living Newspaper Sportswriter Tells All: Art Spander began covering sports for the Santa Monica Evening Outlook in the early '60s. He's still on the beat today, most recently at this year's golf U.S. Open, in columns for his own website. The Athletic catches up with the 86-year-old throwback to another era. “No one has ever been as romantic about sports as Art," said Al Michaels, a friend of 52 years. "He works. He works hard. He cares. He cares hard. I don't know how, but no matter what, he's never lost that sense of wonder."

