40 minutes of highlights from the 1962 Giants-Yankees World Series: A similar length video of the 1966 Dodgers-Orioles World Series, and quite a few more vintage videos all or partially about baseball.
posted by rumple to baseball at 02:59 PM - 1 comment
These are really cool. I have to admit, I did not know anything about the 1966 World Series, even who played in it. The O's swept the Dodgers and pitched 33 scoreless innings! Uh, dominant?
posted by NoMich at 03:53 PM on October 03, 2025
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2025 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
These are really cool. I have to admit, I did not know anything about the 1966 World Series, even who played in it. The O's swept the Dodgers and pitched 33 scoreless innings! Uh, dominant?
posted by NoMich at 03:53 PM on October 03, 2025