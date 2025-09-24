September 21, 2025

Bernie Parent Dead at 80: Bernie Parent, considered one of the greatest goaltenders of all time in the NHL, passed away at age 80. He backstopped the Philadelphia Flyers to consecutive Stanley Cup wins in 1974 and 1975. Parent's NHL career started with the Boston Bruins who let him go in the expansion draft, and he played in Philadelphia and Toronto before jumping to Miami of the World Hockey Association. When his time with Miami was not working out satisfactorily, he returned to the NHL and the Flyers. His boyhood idol was Jacques Plante, and during his time in Toronto, Plante was a teammate as well as a mentor.
Parent, one of the greatest ever, certainly, that I ever had the pleasure to watch.
Did you miss Eddie Giacomin?
That's 3 HoF goaltenders in a little over a week.
Bob Goodenow (72) passed away last week as well, former head of NHLPA.
posted by tommybiden at 03:52 PM on September 22, 2025
Did you miss Eddie Giacomin?
I saw the post, but I was in a place where the wifi was questionable. I remember something about Giacomin while riding on a moving train caught a piece of debris that flew through the window, saving the person next to him from injury. I can find no reference to this, so it might be something that crawled into an 84-year-old mind.
posted by Howard_T at 04:07 PM on September 22, 2025
Bernie Parent really set the standard for goalies with his consistency and mental toughness. Watching highlights of him makes me think of the precision needed in games like Escape Road, where one wrong move can end everything"both require nerves of steel! Sad to hear about his passing!
posted by oudinspire at 04:18 AM on September 23, 2025
Man, they're dropping like flies. Who's next to satisfy the rule of 3?
posted by yerfatma at 01:00 PM on September 22, 2025