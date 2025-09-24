September 21, 2025

Bernie Parent Dead at 80: Bernie Parent, considered one of the greatest goaltenders of all time in the NHL, passed away at age 80. He backstopped the Philadelphia Flyers to consecutive Stanley Cup wins in 1974 and 1975. Parent's NHL career started with the Boston Bruins who let him go in the expansion draft, and he played in Philadelphia and Toronto before jumping to Miami of the World Hockey Association. When his time with Miami was not working out satisfactorily, he returned to the NHL and the Flyers. His boyhood idol was Jacques Plante, and during his time in Toronto, Plante was a teammate as well as a mentor.

posted by Howard_T to hockey at 11:20 PM - 4 comments