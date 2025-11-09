September 09, 2025

What We’ve Learned About the Kawhi Leonard Situation—and What We Haven’t: According to veteran journalist Pablo Torre’s reporting, in 2021 Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested $50 million in a start-up company called Aspiration—and Aspiration in turn signed Leonard to a $28 million “no-show” endorsement deal.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 01:22 PM - 2 comments