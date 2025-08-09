September 06, 2025

Ken Dryden was a towering figure in the crease and a principled gentleman off the ice: Great athletes are uncommon. Great athletes who are also great people are rare as that rarest of birds, the Stresemann’s Bristlefront of Brazil. The Canadiens and the fans of Montreal are fortunate to have had two such men, Dryden and Jean Béliveau.



Dryden was in the net in Moscow when Paul Henderson scored to give Canada the victory over Red Army in the greatest hockey series ever played.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 05:47 PM - 1 comment