Enter SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: The Premier League returns Friday when Liverpool faces Bournemouth at 3 p.m. Eastern. We have a long-running league on the official EPL site. Choose a team within a budget that can include all players (no snake draft). Make roster moves throughout the season. Play tokens to boost a gameweek.
Thanks @rcade, looking forward to another season!
Signed, Bowen for Dollars
posted by Law5section2 at 02:52 PM on August 13, 2025
I've been in a few FPL mini-leagues with coworkers, and the thrill is real when a last-minute sub hauls points. My tip: plan captaincy around fixture swings and keep a couple of differential picks for fun. Don't burn chips early unless there's a clear upside. On off days, I unwind with Solar Smash for a brain break"it's oddly relaxing before tinkering with transfers again.
posted by Robertis at 11:36 PM on August 13, 2025
Transfers are free until the gameweek 1 deadline of 1:30 p.m. Eastern.
posted by rcade at 06:45 PM on August 12, 2025