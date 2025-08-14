August 11, 2025

Ottawa Senators, NCC complete sale agreement for 11 acres at LeBreton Flats.: Cyril Leeder (Senators C.E.O.):

“There are still many more hurdles to clear, and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats that can be enjoyed by our Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

