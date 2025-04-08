July 30, 2025

Pitcher Switches Teams in Middle of Doubleheader: Seranthony Domínguez was just traded to the other team during a doubleheader. "After the first game, I was in there with the guys, and they call me and they tell me, 'Hey we got you traded. Go to the next dugout,'" Domínguez said. After being traded he pitched an inning for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles, who swapped him for minor league pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown. This happened once before in 1922.

04:44 PM