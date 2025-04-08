July 29, 2025

Venezuelan Little League team forced to skip World Series after Trump denies visa for annual event: “The players are demoralized,” Cacique Mara wrote in a statement in Spanish on social media earlier this week. “The only thing that they know is baseball. They want to go to compete and put the name Venezuela and Latin American on high. They don’t represent any threat, they are 15-year-olds that want to win the world series.”

posted by tommybiden to baseball at 10:41 AM - 1 comment