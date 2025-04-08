Ryne Sandberg dies at 65: Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who redefined the position with a rare blend of power, speed and defense during his 15-year Chicago Cubs career, died Monday at age 65.
The Sandberg Game | The Signature Game of Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg's Career
Hell of a player. Gone too soon, rest easy.
posted by tommybiden at 10:35 AM on July 29, 2025
Ryno was one of the greats. It was a shame that only his final season had interleague play.
His game would be well-suited to today's MLB. He had 32-54 steals his first six seasons in Chicago.
posted by rcade at 10:20 AM on July 29, 2025