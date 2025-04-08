July 29, 2025

Ryne Sandberg dies at 65: Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who redefined the position with a rare blend of power, speed and defense during his 15-year Chicago Cubs career, died Monday at age 65.



The Sandberg Game | The Signature Game of Hall-of-Famer Ryne Sandberg's Career

posted by NoMich to baseball at 07:59 AM - 2 comments