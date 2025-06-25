White Sox fan learns fate after reducing Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte to tears by mocking his dead mother: The Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball have banned a 22-year-old man indefinitely after he taunted Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte over the two-time All-Star’s late mother.
It was difficult to watch, I saw the clip last night with no context.
You could see he was in pain.
Good on the White Sox, and now MLB to ban the guy from all parks.
I try not to be vindictive, but it'd be a real shame if the goof's name/photo leaked.
posted by tommybiden at 03:47 PM on June 25, 2025
White Sox fans have an extra gear.
So do White Sox owners.
First of all, the asshole Sox fan who taunted Marte should be identified, the same way that shirtless Sox fans William Ligue and his 15 year old son were identified when they came out of the stands at Comiskey and attacked Royals 1B coach Tom Gamboa in 2002, causing permanent hearing loss.
The taunter of Marte deserves the same team scrum that enveloped the Ligues. Send the players up into the stands. No problem. Frontier park, frontier justice.
The thing that got me about the Ligues was that when they were shown being hauled off by the cops, they didn't show any signs of real extreme damage. Yet I'm sure that at least some of the Royals players were wearing spikes that day.
Not to be outdone by the unruly stooges in the stands, Sox owner Bill Veeck and his son staged the infamous Disc Destruction Night at Comiskey in 1979. They just wanted to bring in a few extra fans with a simple gimmick to plump the paid gate a bit. And what would the Veecks be known for if not their zany promotional gimmicks?
Instead, over 50,000 people showed up to watch a pile of disco records get blown up on the field in between games of a double header. The Sox lost the first game to the Tigers and had to forfeit the second game when the fans stormed and wrecked the field and had to be dispersed by riot police. The Sox finished a few games below .500 that year. Those were two of games in the loss column.
That was also the era of the Sox trotting out the ugliest MLB uniforms on record, which anyone can look up. I'm not going to link to them. Fisk and Zisk and all the other guys had to endure the ignominy of trying to compete in those togs. For that, they should have gotten paid at least what the average bat choking pinch hitting utility infielder gets paid today.
posted by beaverboard at 04:23 PM on June 25, 2025
Awful. How heartbreaking for Marte.
posted by NoMich at 03:44 PM on June 25, 2025