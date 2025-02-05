May 02, 2025

Gregg Popovich Hangs Up His Spurs: After 29 years, 1,422 regular season wins and five NBA championships, Gregg Popovich will no longer coach the San Antonio Spurs. He'll move over to being the president of basketball operations. At 76 he was the oldest coach in league history. Mitch Johnson, who already was the interim coach since November, takes over.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:12 PM - 1 comment