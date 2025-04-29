April 27, 2025

Up, Up, Up the Town!: Wrexham secured their place in The Championship with a historic third consecutive promotion by beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 in front of another frenzied crowd at STōK Cae Ras. Oliver Rathbone opened the scoring with a long-range effort through a crowded penalty area 15 minutes from the start. Sam Smith scored an amazing no-look, over-the-shoulder, volley 3 mins later to cushion the lead, and completed the scoring with a thumping header in the second half to guarantee the Red Dragons promotion. Highlights video.



Celebrity owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on-hand to wildly celebrate the victory and used their on-air time after the win to deflect attention from themselves and commend the staff, players, and supporters.



At this point another season of Welcome to Wrexham seems inevitable.

posted by scully to soccer at 08:09 AM - 1 comment