April 16, 2025

Vladdy Jr gets tossed under the bus: Jomboy strikes again and calls rightly calls out the Blue Jays' coaching staff to not have Vladdy's back on a bad call by the umps. Featuring a great callout by a commenter that the Jays and O's were looking like Dumb & Dumber in their tuxedos.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 09:35 PM - 2 comments