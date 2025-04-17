April 16, 2025

Vladdy Jr gets tossed under the bus: Jomboy strikes again and calls rightly calls out the Blue Jays' coaching staff to not have Vladdy's back on a bad call by the umps. Featuring a great callout by a commenter that the Jays and O's were looking like Dumb & Dumber in their tuxedos.
John Schneider is a terrible in-game manager, in my opinion.
Toronto's video guy is usually sharper than that though.
posted by tommybiden at 03:03 AM on April 17, 2025
Great breakdown. Jomboy is really consistently on it.
posted by werty at 12:05 AM on April 17, 2025