April 16, 2025

Vladdy Jr gets tossed under the bus: Jomboy strikes again and calls rightly calls out the Blue Jays' coaching staff to not have Vladdy's back on a bad call by the umps. Featuring a great callout by a commenter that the Jays and O's were looking like Dumb & Dumber in their tuxedos.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 09:35 PM - 2 comments

Great breakdown. Jomboy is really consistently on it.

posted by werty at 12:05 AM on April 17, 2025

John Schneider is a terrible in-game manager, in my opinion.

Toronto's video guy is usually sharper than that though.

posted by tommybiden at 03:03 AM on April 17, 2025

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.