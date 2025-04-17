April 14, 2025

Rory McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to earn career Grand Slam: The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland overcame a shaky start -- and even more perilous finish -- in the final round of the 89th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday to defeat Justin Rose in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win a green jacket and become only the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.

