April 14, 2025

Rory McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to earn career Grand Slam: The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland overcame a shaky start -- and even more perilous finish -- in the final round of the 89th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday to defeat Justin Rose in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win a green jacket and become only the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.
I like seeing a player win that way because Augusta starts its playoffs right at the same hole that you may have just messed up on, so if you win the way Rory did, you are deserving.
I like that Justin Rose guy, what a class individual, I wish he was 10 years younger so we could see more of him in his prime.
Every year that goes by, more and more people learn more about how Augusta operates and become more disenchanted. I'm just tired of all the pettiness and control freakism.
And CBS - the bird calls you piped in when they were getting ready to tee off at 18 at the start of the playoff were way over the top. Ridiculous Gilligan's Island shit. I'm going to Ace Hardware to decompress with the parakeets.
