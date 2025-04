A Losing Streak is About to End: The Yeshiva University baseball team is pitting its 99-game losing streak against Lehman College and its 42-game losing streak this afternoon. The loser will still have a long way to go to break the collegiate record of 228 games, set by Caltech in 2013. Yeshiva's coach, athletic director and players all refused to comment.

