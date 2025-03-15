March 13, 2025

John Feinstein dies at age 69: Feinstein was a regular sports columnist for the [Washington] Post but began his career as a night police reporter in 1977. He was most widely known for his coverage of college basketball, but wrote about all sports, including golf, college football and the Olympics. He wrote for Golf Digest and was a frequent contributor to a variety of radio programs, with a regular stint on National Public Radio.
John would randomly call into the Dan Patrick Show to weight in on a talking point in the show and he was a constant guest of the show. I'm sure Dan will have lots to share on John during today's show. It'll be a must listen. 9 AM EDT.
posted by NoMich at 08:17 AM on March 14, 2025
.
posted by tommybiden at 09:00 AM on March 15, 2025
Damn. And right before Selection Sunday.
But after reading about his tenacity, work habits and health issues, he might have as easily died during the grueling upcoming stretch, with multiple college basketball tournaments followed by the Masters.
posted by beaverboard at 03:02 AM on March 14, 2025