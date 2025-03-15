March 13, 2025

John Feinstein dies at age 69: Feinstein was a regular sports columnist for the [Washington] Post but began his career as a night police reporter in 1977. He was most widely known for his coverage of college basketball, but wrote about all sports, including golf, college football and the Olympics. He wrote for Golf Digest and was a frequent contributor to a variety of radio programs, with a regular stint on National Public Radio.

