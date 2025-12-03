March 09, 2025

Coach Brian Barone celebrated SIUE’s first-ever NCAA Tournament: "Six years ago! Six years ago, I put this (framed scissors) above our locker room door. Six years ago, Ray! I'm so proud of you, man! Six years ago, and that's been hanging above our locker room door. People didn't think we were going to be able to do it. But that dude right there, that dude right there, believed me.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 01:51 PM - 1 comment