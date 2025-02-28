February 27, 2025

Canadian soccer coach Marsch tells Trump to 'lay off ridiculous rhetoric' of Canada as 51st state: Canada soccer coach Jesse Marsch waded into politics Wednesday, telling United States President Donald Trump to "lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being a 51st state."



The 51-year-old Marsch, a former U.S. international who was born in Racine, Wisc., made his comments at a CONCACAF news conference at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the site of next month's CONCACAF Nations League Finals featuring Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Panama

posted by tommybiden to culture at 06:07 PM - 1 comment