February 20, 2025

Victor Wembanyama Out for Season Over DVT in Shoulder: San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will miss the rest of the season after a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) was detected in his right shoulder. The reigning rookie of the year was an all-star this season putting up big numbers: 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a league-leading 3.8 blocks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:59 PM - 1 comment