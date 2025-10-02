Hubie Brown prepares to broadcast final NBA game: Brown and Breen will work ABC's telecast of Sunday's game between Philadelphia and Milwaukee, where Brown got his first NBA opportunity as an assistant coach with the Bucks teams featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson in 1972.
02:15 PM
Beautiful scene, beautiful moments.
I have lots of fond memories of unwinding after work watching Hubie's Atlanta Hawks with Skip Caray on the game call.
posted by beaverboard at 08:43 PM on February 09, 2025