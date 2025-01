NHL 4 Nations Face-Off: Instead of having an All-Star Game this season, the NHL and NHLPA are staging the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 20. This is a round-robin tournament that will feature four national teams -- Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- with NHL players from those nations filling the rosters.



Schedule + where to watch in the USA and Canada.



Odds for you gambling degenerates out there.

posted by NoMich to hockey at 03:33 PM - 0 comments