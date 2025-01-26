January 25, 2025

Avalanche trades Mikko Rantanen to Carolina Hurricanes as part of blockbuster three-team deal: The man they call “Moose” has left the Rocky Mountains for Tobacco Road.



The Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen, one of the top goal scorers in team history and a key member of the 2022 Stanley Cup title team, Friday night to the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most seismic transactions since the franchise moved to Denver.



Colorado received Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft and a fourth-round selection in 2026 from the Hurricanes as part of a three-team deal announced late Friday night. Former league MVP Taylor Hall also went from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Hurricanes as part of the blockbuster.

