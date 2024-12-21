December 20, 2024

Hartford Whalers: From Heartbeat to Heartbreak: Whalers and Canes fans on here may want to check this out. Almost an hour run length so maybe not for casual quickie viewing.



As a former Hartford resident, I remember what the downtown area was like during hockey season when the Civic Center was rocking.



In the early 80's the UConn men's basketball team played some of its games there, but they hadn't hired Jim Calhoun and become nationally prominent yet, so the Whalers were absolutely the main game in town.

