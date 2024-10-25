October 23, 2024

Fernando Valenzuela Dead at 63: His unorthodox pitching motion, distinct physique and seemingly mysterious aura left an indelible mark on people from all walks of life, whether it was Los Angeles’ Latino community grappling with the displacement created when the Dodgers built their stadium, Mexican immigrants and their families or artists inspired by his wizardry on the mound.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 08:01 AM - 2 comments