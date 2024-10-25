Fernando Valenzuela Dead at 63: His unorthodox pitching motion, distinct physique and seemingly mysterious aura left an indelible mark on people from all walks of life, whether it was Los Angeles’ Latino community grappling with the displacement created when the Dodgers built their stadium, Mexican immigrants and their families or artists inspired by his wizardry on the mound.
Very sad. What would the 81 strike season have been without his magic?
Younger people who follow the game today gawk when they see how many innings some of the stalwarts from bygone days were called upon to pitch. At his peak usage, Fernando was averaging almost 8 innings a game.
The late 60's / early 70's Tigers were relentless. McLain and Lolich both went well over 300 innings a season. Right up there with the knuckleballers, who were tireless.
posted by beaverboard at 02:41 PM on October 23, 2024
Fernandomania @ 40 - Full Documentary
posted by NoMich at 09:40 AM on October 23, 2024