October 12, 2024

Sam Mitchell Doxxes Cohost on NBA TV Pregame: A mild joke about salaries led to former NBA coach Sam Mitchell going on a strange rant against his cohost Chris Miles during NBA Gametime Live Friday night on NBA TV. Mitchell revealed the address of Miles' Florida beach house at one point after he said, "I done told you, young fella. You got to stop messing with me on national TV." A 2005 incident where Vince Carter picked up Mitchell and threw him was hilariously recounted by Jalen Rose.

