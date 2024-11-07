Gregg Berhalter Fired After USMNT Copa Flop: Just two years before the United States is one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. Men's National Team has invited Gregg Berhalter to succeed elsewhere. Despite a favorable group the U.S. did not make the knockout round as the Copa America host, making U.S. hopes for a quarterfinal or better finish in 2026 look bleak. Berhalter had a record of 44-17-13 and one long-ago domestic violence investigation.
He had to go but the better question is why was he rehired. Getting lucky with horrible weather/playing conditions against Canada in March covered for poor coaching.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:55 PM on July 11, 2024