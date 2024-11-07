July 11, 2024

Gregg Berhalter Fired After USMNT Copa Flop: Just two years before the United States is one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. Men's National Team has invited Gregg Berhalter to succeed elsewhere. Despite a favorable group the U.S. did not make the knockout round as the Copa America host, making U.S. hopes for a quarterfinal or better finish in 2026 look bleak. Berhalter had a record of 44-17-13 and one long-ago domestic violence investigation.

posted by rcade to soccer at 11:43 AM - 1 comment