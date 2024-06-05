May 05, 2024

Remembering Torino FC 75 Years Later: On May 4, 1949, nearly the entire Torino FC team and staff died in a plane crash returning from a match in bad weather. Eleven days later, Umberto Motto took the field when their entire youth team was promoted. Now 92, Motto remembers the team president telling him in the locker room that day, "Boys, your masters are watching you." "Grande Torino" had won four straight championships and was awarded a fifth after the tragedy. Torino has only one championship since.

