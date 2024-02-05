April 29, 2024

For five decades, Bob Cole was Canada's hockey soundtrack: What made him famous?



It was his voice, sure, but also his cadence. Every Canadian of a certain age is assuredly friends with someone who was once supremely confident in their Bob Cole impression, either in the goal call (a high, pinched “scores!”) or in pacing, which … can go … a little something … like this.



At his best, Cole worked in both science and art. His catchphrases were repeated in street hockey games across the country. (In 2015, with the help of a long-time producer at CBC, Cole launched an app filled with his own recitations.)



“How about that?”



“Hold onto your hats”



“Oh, baby.”



There were more, but none so famous as that last one.

posted by tommybiden to culture at 07:52 PM - 2 comments