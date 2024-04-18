April 17, 2024

NBA Pickem Champion: rcade: Another NBA regular season is in the books and the SportsFilter NBA Pickem champion is Rogers "The Greek" Cadenhead. Ufez Jones made a late climb but a blown Celtics lock against the Bucks at the start of the final week kept them too far back. I probably won't be buying the Wilson Evolution basketball I owe me.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:31 PM - 2 comments