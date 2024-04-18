NBA Pickem Champion: rcade: Another NBA regular season is in the books and the SportsFilter NBA Pickem champion is Rogers "The Greek" Cadenhead. Ufez Jones made a late climb but a blown Celtics lock against the Bucks at the start of the final week kept them too far back. I probably won't be buying the Wilson Evolution basketball I owe me.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:31 PM - 2 comments
Congrats, rcade! I earned the Costanza fair n square this year. You can donate my million dollar winnings to the Greater Duval County Heavy Metal Camp for Stoners.
posted by NoMich at 10:10 PM on April 17, 2024
I coulda swore I submitted picks for the final two games.
If you're reading this post and wondering where your own past prize is, I still intend to get right with ball and send your winnings.
posted by rcade at 09:32 PM on April 17, 2024