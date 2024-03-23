Shohei Ohtani's interpreter accused of massive theft: Representatives of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday accused his interpreter of engaging in a “massive theft” of the ballplayer’s funds to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookmaker who is the target of a federal investigation.
From the linked story I learned something I didn't know: if you are accused of a crime at a tribal gaming establishment, your case will be heard in a tribal court.
posted by beaverboard at 12:26 AM on March 21, 2024
Ohtani paid the bookie directly instead of funneling the money through the interpeter? My Pete Rose spidey sense is driving in overdrive here. Is the interpeter just a fall guy for Ohtani's out of control gambling? Ugh.
posted by NoMich at 10:46 PM on March 20, 2024