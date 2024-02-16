February 15, 2024

The Life of an NBA Beat Writer: HoopsHype talked to several longtime NBA beat reporters, past and present, about their jobs. "The money has changed things," said Kerry Eggers, who covered the Portland Trail Blazers for The Oregonian in the 1990s. "And more of the players are not willing to do media interviews. They don't feel like they have to. I remember sitting down with Michael Jordan before games -- just me for a few minutes. Now, that would never happen."

