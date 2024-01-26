Jurgen Klopp Leaving Liverpool: Liverpool FC released a video from Jurgen Klopp this morning announcing his departure from the club at the end of the current season. "I'm running out of energy," he said. "I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
I'm gutted. What a revelation Jurgen has been for us. I'm glad we rebuilt our midfield before he left. This could spell the end of Mo Salah at Anfield also. I'm anxious (not in the good way) to see what happens in the next few years. YNWA.
posted by Ricardo at 03:50 PM on January 26, 2024