January 24, 2024

Hockey Canada scandal, explained: Five members of 2018 World Juniors team facing charges of sexual assault: The names in an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canada World Juniors hockey team could be revealed at some point in the near future.



The Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 24 that five players from the 2018 team have been told to surrender to face charges of sexual assault. The names of the players have not been revealed yet, and they have not been formally charged.

