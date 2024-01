Rory McIlroy's New Attitude is LIV and Let LIV: The ongoing merger between the PGA and LIV has cooled Rory McIlroy's volcanic hatred of the Saudi-backed league. "I think, at this point, I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf," he said during a podcast full of can't-we-all-get-along jibber jabber. The PGA and LIV are dead to me.

posted by rcade to golf at 12:32 PM - 0 comments