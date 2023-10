Rangers Win Game 1 on Adolis Garcia Walk-Off Home Run: A Corey Seager two-run tying home run in the ninth and an Adolis Garcia walk off home run in the 11th gave the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in game 1 of the World Series. Garcia also broke the record for most postseason RBIs with 22.

