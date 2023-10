Track and Field Official Struck by Hammer Throw: An official at the Asian Games broke his leg when he was struck by an errant hammer throw during competition. After the 16-pound flying ball from Kuwait's Ali Zankawi went far left and went into the netting and then hit Huang Qinhua, 62, Zankawi ran to the official and created a makeshift tourniquet with his hands to stop the bleeding. Video of the incident.

posted by rcade to olympics at 03:17 PM - 0 comments