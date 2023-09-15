September 13, 2023

The NBA Board of Governors approves new Player Participation Policy to combat excessive load management.: The policy, which only pertains to "Star Players" (defined as any player that has made an All NBA Team or All-Star Team in the previous three seasons*) includes measures to ensure that healthy Star Players will play in all nationally televised games and the In-Season Tournament, and will balance rest nights between home and road games in favor of away.

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 04:43 PM - 2 comments