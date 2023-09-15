The NBA Board of Governors approves new Player Participation Policy to combat excessive load management.: The policy, which only pertains to "Star Players" (defined as any player that has made an All NBA Team or All-Star Team in the previous three seasons*) includes measures to ensure that healthy Star Players will play in all nationally televised games and the In-Season Tournament, and will balance rest nights between home and road games in favor of away.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 04:43 PM - 2 comments
Took me a second to find one, but here's a full list of all players impacted, which includes pretty much everyone you'd expect, as well as Ben Simmons.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:54 PM on September 13, 2023
*there is a Geezer Exemption (which I'm going to assume is a tribute to the bassist from Black Sabbath and refuse to hear otherwise) for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season/playoff games combined. That list currently includes LeBron, CP3, KD, Harden, Steph Curry, DeRozan, and Mike Conley. Jrue Holiday should join it during the regular season, and Jimmy Butler will at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:47 PM on September 13, 2023