Jimmy Hoops? No, Jimmy Tennis: Jimmy Butler is a ball
boy man for a day at the US Open then takes up the game against the current #1, Carlos Alcaraz. What *can't* Jimmy do?
He won the Eastern Conference championship. With no trace of doubt.
I'd let Jimmy beat me to a pulp if I could then be awarded Jaylen Brown's contract.
If Jerry Sichting was coming out of college today, the Celtics would never draft him. He's too resilient.
posted by beaverboard at 09:58 AM on August 24, 2023
Celtics fans in unison answer the question with a: WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS!
posted by NoMich at 07:44 AM on August 24, 2023