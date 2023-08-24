August 24, 2023

Jimmy Hoops? No, Jimmy Tennis: Jimmy Butler is a ball boy man for a day at the US Open then takes up the game against the current #1, Carlos Alcaraz. What *can't* Jimmy do?

posted by NoMich to tennis at 07:42 AM - 2 comments

Celtics fans in unison answer the question with a: WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS!

posted by NoMich at 07:44 AM on August 24, 2023

He won the Eastern Conference championship. With no trace of doubt.

I'd let Jimmy beat me to a pulp if I could then be awarded Jaylen Brown's contract.

If Jerry Sichting was coming out of college today, the Celtics would never draft him. He's too resilient.

posted by beaverboard at 09:58 AM on August 24, 2023

