Chicago White Sox Fire GM, Vice President: The Chicago White Sox have fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, parting with 31- and 21-year employees who were with the team for the 2005 World Series victory over the Houston Astros and a lot of bad baseball ever since. The Sox have only reached the postseason three times since that championship and are a dismal 49-77 this season.

posted by rcade to baseball at 05:27 PM - 0 comments