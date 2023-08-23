August 22, 2023

Jon Rahm: Golf Fans Are Mouthy About Gambling: After reports that a gambling golf spectator yelled at a golfer hoping to cause him to miss a putt, Jon Rahm said gambling-related talk is heard during every round they play. "That happens way more often than you guys may hear," Rahm told reporters. "In golf, spectators are very close, and even if they're not directly talking to you, they're close enough to where if they say to their buddy, 'I bet you 10 bucks he's going to miss it,' you hear it."

posted by rcade to golf at 10:03 PM - 1 comment