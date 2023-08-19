August 18, 2023

Atlanta Braves Looking Like Best Offense in MLB History: After 120 games the Atlanta Braves are on pace for 313 home runs, which would break the all-time record of the 2019 Minnesota Twins by 6. They also have a team OPS+ of 122, one shy of the record held by the 2017 Houston Asterisks. "Every night someone new is gonna get you," an American League hitter told Fox Sports. "Or all of them get you, and then you're fucked."

posted by rcade to baseball at 07:23 PM