Atlanta Braves Looking Like Best Offense in MLB History: After 120 games the Atlanta Braves are on pace for 313 home runs, which would break the all-time record of the 2019 Minnesota Twins by 6. They also have a team OPS+ of 122, one shy of the record held by the 2017 Houston Asterisks. "Every night someone new is gonna get you," an American League hitter told Fox Sports. "Or all of them get you, and then you're fucked."
"OPS+ takes a player's on-base plus slugging percentage and normalizes the number across the entire league. It accounts for external factors like ballparks. It then adjusts so a score of 100 is league average, and 150 is 50 percent better than the league average." -- MLB.Com
posted by rcade at 07:28 PM on August 18, 2023