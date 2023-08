Last ATP Player Ranked in the 1990s Retires: Feliciano Lopez of Spain has retired from tennis at age 41 after 26 seasons as a pro. He has the record for 79 straight major appearances, a 20-year span that began at Roland Garros in 2002 and ended with Roland Garros in 2022. He was also the last active ATP player to have been ranked in the last century. He has more wins on grass than countryman Rafa Nadal.

posted by rcade to tennis at 07:34 PM - 0 comments