August 12, 2023

Player Ratings Out for NBA 2K24: Basketball writer Cameron Tabatabaie has the overall player ratings for the upcoming videogame NBA 2K24. The 94-point players are Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker; 95-point players Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler; and 96-point players Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Above them all at 98 points is Nikola Jokic, who has never stood atop the game's ratings before a release.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:04 PM - 0 comments