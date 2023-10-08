August 10, 2023

Dodgers Retire Fernando Valenzuela's Number: The Los Angeles Dodgers are retiring Fernando Valenzuela's number 34 and it only took 32 years after his last pitch for the club to make it happen. The team had a rule of not retiring a number unless a player made the Hall of Fame and Valenzuela never got close to induction. Longtime team broadcaster Jaime Jarrin said, "I think Fernando should be in the Hall of Fame because even though his numbers aren't extraordinary and he didn't pitch a lot of years, what he did for baseball no other player has done."

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:22 AM - 0 comments